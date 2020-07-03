NBA Self-Isolation Watch Week 14: Activities Abound

Pull up a dang chair cause we’re still going strong here, wobbling very capably along the tightrope between NBA self-isolation and NBA semi-isolation in the big Orlando bubble, aka Bummer League. This week featured heavy on activities — team focused but not necessarily mandated, like covering Lou Williams in long range paint projectiles. Plus the first team to arrive in Florida, the Toronto Raptors, hitting the green, the tennis court, and the homesickness pretty hard. There were also some birthdays! Isolation is both over and not over? Slowly shifting into the bubble, conjoining to make another, bigger bubble than just the concentric bubbles of physical distancing? You know we love to get metaphysical here. Paul George, Patrick Beverley, Lou Williams View this post on Instagram Goon squad @wilsonson214 A post shared by Paul George (@ygtrece) on Jun 26, 2020 at 11:58pm PDT View this post on Instagram A post shared by Patrick Beverley (@patbev21) on Jun 26, 2020 at 6:03pm PDT You gotta hand it to paintball, the pastime, for emerging as the preeminent safe team-building pandemic activity given that you can be both locked with the rush of nailing people you care about with small pellets of paint and loaded with PPE. Paul George, Patrick Beverley, and Lou Williams hit the dusty battleground? Arena? Why are these spaces always so post-apocalyptic or bust? Anyway, they spent a rollicking afternoon at a high velocity Color Me Mine and Beverley didn’t even cover his arms up. Rating: The Clippers hang out a lot, they had that deep-sea fishing day trip back before the season started in September, and if you want to look at teams that are going to be problems I think an advanced stat you should be looking at is FRIENDSHIP. Thanks! Bonus Paul George George kept it cooking this week post-paintball, this time with a “little swordfish action.” He was panning all over the place here, pretty excited for a few nice pieces of fish.

Rating: No idea if he caught the fish these are from himself, or merely hooked them at his local fishmonger. Support local businesses. Thanks! Jimmy Butler Sometimes when you’re working out — or maybe not even working out, maybe just performing a routine task that needs to get finished, like rounding up another week of NBA Self-Isolation Watch when it seems like the week prior just melted into this one (???) — you might want to stop for a minute, catch your breath, or shift your attention elsewhere. In those lapses, it would be helpful to have a stern, monochromatic mural of Jimmy Butler just over your shoulder, urging you on. Jimmy Butler has one of those murals. But the difference is that Jimmy Butler is the one that turns around and tells his mural its slacking off. Rating: Another incredible achievement for Jimmy Butler here this week, he’s thwarted gravity once and for all. His trainer had to in fact tether him to the floor to keep him from blasting up through the ceiling. LeBron James Let it never be said that LeBron James doesn’t know how to relax and have a little fun! This week he balanced his balanced meal on the lip of his ice bath and showed up to the Lakers practice facility at the crack of dawn before anyone, even the people who hose down the basketballs in Lysol, got there. Rating: What music do you think he was playing while in the tub — Ultimate Gregorian chants or the Smallfoot soundtrack? Kevin Love Love got a haircut and his little dog Vestry supervised. Actually I can never tell if this dog is your average medium dog size made small by Kevin Love, on the same token it could be a gigantic dog made to look regular. Rating: You don’t have to let me know, for I enjoy the mystery. John Wall Ice baths were big this week and Wall saved all the excitement for his caption here instead of for his face. Bonus John Wall and Bradley Beal John Wall and Bradley Beal are like best friends. To wish Beal a happy birthday Wall made his version of a meme to tease him. They’re lucky and so are we. Thanks!

Rating: What’s not pictured is the quantum science calculations Allen was casually drafting up on the side as he did this. Fred VanVleet Ooooh buddy this is going to break and make your heart. Fair to say that VanVleet’s been missing his family a lot, since he was one of the first players to get down to Florida. First, he shared the inside of his custom shoes, in one the name and birthdate of his daughter, in the other the name and birthdate of his son. Both have outlines of the animals he’s said in the past he associates them with. Are you feeling a little woozy? Ok, come back. Later in the week he shared a video his wife, Shontai Neal, took of him doing air guitar and nailing a really good-bad impression of someone singing “Sweet Home Alabama.” He only did about two lines before he cracked up. Rating: Build you up to break you down that’s basketball in the bubble, baby! JaVale McGee McGee shared a closeup of his most precious piece of jewelery, a necklace his daughter made him. Rating: We’re not sure if there’s an official, league-sanctioned award for Most Valuable Dad yet but we’re looking into it. Joe Ingles To the young skateboarding teenager that pee’d on our driveway/garden… Just a heads up but our security cameras see EVERYTHING… face & every other small detail 😂😂😂 — Joe Ingles (@Joeingles7) June 27, 2020 Ingles shared some personal news. Not about him though, about the teen he caught on camera peeing on his driveway.