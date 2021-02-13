NBA Stock Watch: The MVP Race Heats Up

As we near the end of the released portion of the NBA’s schedule and head toward a bizarro All-Star Game and the stretch run of the season with fans in the stands, the actual basketball has been delightful of late. Protocols are working to keep players on the court, and after a condensed offseason, it appears teams are finally rounding into form.

There remains a glut of teams hovering around .500, but on the whole, the playoff and awards races are becoming clear. Here’s who’s up and who’s down this week in the NBA.

Stock Up: The NBA MVP race

It’s nice to actually have a debate for this award again! That’s not to say watching Giannis Antetokounmpo develop into a devastating two-way player and make the Bucks a contender wasn’t exciting in its own way, but this year’s race is shaping up to go down to the wire between three players.

For Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic, there’s the chance to see whether a big man can win for the first time since Shaquille O’Neal. Both Philadelphia and Denver’s bigs are putting together career-best seasons, but their teams are trending in opposite directions. Jokic’s Wilt impression has been necessary just to keep the Nuggets afloat, while Embiid’s consistency and development have this Sixers team looking like they might finally break through to the conference finals or further.

And then there is, of course, LeBron James, who is in search of his fifth MVP trophy at age 36. The debate ratcheted up a notch this week when Anthony Davis claimed “politics” might get in the way of James winning the award despite the best shooting season of James’ career and his oversight of the team’s dominant record.

I thought @JoelEmbiid’s nickname was “The Process” but apparently Anthony Davis thinks it’s “Politics.” https://t.co/josoOqTtFJ — Brian Jacobs – The Painted Lines (@BrianMikeJacobs) February 11, 2021

All three players are putting up incredible numbers, with teams built specifically around their skill sets. But the nod for me has to go to Embiid, in large part because of what he’s doing defensively in addition to the fact that he’s impossible to guard and has grown as a play-maker. The Sixers are nearly 21 points better per 100 possessions when Embiid plays versus when he’s on the bench, the best metric of the three candidates and among the best in the NBA.

It’s never smart to grade players on a curve compared to what they had done in the past, but that context helps understand why Embiid is so valuable now. He’s noticeably more engaged and energized late in games this year, and has mastered the balance in his scoring so that there’s almost no hesitation as he considers whether to try a three, settle into the post, or give the ball up. We focus mostly on Ben Simmons when we talk about the fit between the Sixers’ stars, but Embiid has done his part to make the pairing work better as well by becoming a better passer and decision-maker and bringing the same nightly energy that Simmons does.

Their two-man game, in particular, has become a sight to behold.

The two-man game between Embiid and Simmons was a sight to behold last night. Embiid's passing and Simmons' comfort with his right hand have taken it to a new level this year. pic.twitter.com/5alZe0AyRO — Brendon Kleen (@BrendonKleen14) February 12, 2021

Though advanced metrics show Embiid may be slightly worse this season on defense than usual, he has, on the whole, taken his game to a new level and is our MVP leader.

Stock Down: Giannis Antetokounmpo’s offensive evolution

Coming off a 47-point night in a loss (without Jrue Holiday) to the Suns, Giannis is putting up numbers that rightly show off the additions he’s made to his offensive game. It looks like he and the Bucks’ coaching staff have finally committed to building out his repertoire as a shot creator outside of his quick attacks in transition and finishes inside. Whereas the focus in the past was to make sure Giannis could make threes when left open, he’s expanding even further in 2021.