The League Has Launched Its ‘NBA Together’ Initiative In Response To Coronavirus

With the spread of coronavirus effectively bringing everything to a standstill, people around the world are left wondering how they are going to fill their basic everyday needs amid the worst global health crisis of our lifetimes. The NBA has found itself at the center of it all after putting the season on indefinite hiatus last week and, in the process, providing something of a wake-up call to the general public.

Since then, teams and players around the league have stepped up to make sure hospitality workers, arena personnel, and other employees involved in the NBA’s day-to-day operations will be taken care of financially throughout this ordeal, and now, the league itself has started an initiative to take this further.

According to a release, the league is launching a campaign called “NBA Together,” which is designed to bring awareness to its fans around the world about how they can educate themselves about the growing pandemic and get involved in relief efforts. Here’s more from the NBA’s official press release.

The program is centered on four pillars – Know the Facts, Acts of Caring, Expand Your Community and NBA Together Live – that will amplify the latest global health and safety information, share guidelines and resources, and keep people and communities socially connected through digital tools and virtual events as everyone copes with the impact of the pandemic. As part of NBA Together, the NBA family is committed to contributing and helping raise more than $50 million to support people impacted by the coronavirus and community and healthcare organizations providing vital services around the world, which includes the more than $30 million financial commitment already made by NBA and WNBA teams and players to date.

Education and involvement are two of the best ways to combat the growing fear and uncertainty, and the new initiative provides all sorts of resources toward this end. For those who want to learn more about the virus itself and ways to prevent its spread, you can visit the coronavirus information for NBA Fans website.

To learn how you can personally get involved and give back in small ways, check out the NBA’s Acts of Caring Initiative, which outlines volunteer opportunities and provides a social media presence via the hashtag #NBATogether where fans can share ideas of how to give back.

Jr. NBA at Home will offer young fans tips on how to stay active while stuck in their homes and maintain their positivity, as well as many other learning opportunities. Altogether, it’s an excellent resource for NBA fans as we all try to navigate this treacherous terrain together.