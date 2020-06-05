Getty Image
The NBPA Unanimously Approved The NBA’s Return To Play Proposal

The NBA’s Board of Governors almost unanimously approved a return to play plan on Thursday, one that would send 22 teams to Orlando for a bubble league that is tentatively slated to tip off on July 31. One day later and the plan made its way to the National Basketball Players Association for another vote, which ended in the players giving their unanimous approval.

According to multiple reports, the 28 players reps who were on the call signed off on the plan.

Next up for both sides is a round of negotiations, something that Wojnarowski mentioned will occur in the next week and will include one of the talking points from Thursday’s vote: the proposed Dec. 1 start date for the 2020-21 campaign that caught the NBPA off guard.

Charania reported out some of the specifics for the bubble league, with details including daily testing for COVID-19, families being able to join teams at their hotels at a certain point, exhibition games, and a limit of 1,600 people on the campus that will be used for the league.

One of the most interesting details is that the league plans on doing daily COVID testing once the season resumes, but Charania noted that it will not be the incredibly invasive testing that you may have seen or experienced in recent months.

We’ll still have to wait for final details to get hammered out in the near-future, and eventually, players will start making their way down to Orlando for the league. For now, perhaps the two biggest hurdles have been cleared, and the NBA’s return after months of no games can be seen on the horizon.

