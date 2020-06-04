The NBPA Was ‘Surprised’ By The December 1 Start Date For Next Season

The NBA’s Board of Governors approved a return to play plan that will send 22 teams to Orlando for a restart to the season, playing eight games each to seed the playoffs, which will be played in full with seven-game series throughout. The run-time for the season and playoffs will be July 31 to October 12 under the league’s plan, but most notably they offered a rough outline of the key dates for the offseason and next season.

The NBA Draft would commence on October 15, followed by free agency on October 18, but the real eye-opener was the idea to start training camp on November 10 and the regular season on December 1, which would leave teams that played in the Finals with under a month of rest before camp began. Given that most expected a start date around Christmas — or possibly in January — it was fairly stunning to see those dates floated out there.

Fans and media weren’t the only ones surprised by those dates, as NBPA president Michele Roberts was also taken aback and, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, it’s expected that the 2020-21 season start dates may be the focus of the most negotiation in the league’s plan.

NBA’s tentative Nov. 10 training camp/Dec. 1 season opener targets for 2020-21 season surfaced as a quick-turnaround to many, including NBPA executive director Michele Roberts: “I was surprised to see it,” she tells ESPN. Those dates are likely to require negotiation with union. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 4, 2020

Woj noted that all dates set in the league’s proposal were considered tentative, and it is important to remember that the union has to approve any return to play plan, which meant any victory laps taken today were premature. A call is expected to happen tomorrow involving the players’ association to discuss the proposal, and the very short offseason is likely to be heavily discussed. Whether the workaround is a shortened season next year — 70 games from Dec. 1 could put them with a late April finish to the regular season — extending next season deeper into the year and/or pushing the start date back to create a longer offseason this year, something seems likely to change before a plan is officially ratified.