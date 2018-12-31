Reminiscing On The Weirdest Things That Happened In The NBA In 2018

Getty Image

“Come for the basketball. Stay for the randomness.” That’s my proposal for the NBA’s new official slogan. So much of what’s fun about the league today has little to do with what happens on the court — it’s the quirks and idiosyncrasies that enamor us the most, the stuff that makes us human, the odd behaviors we exhibit when left to our own devices. That’s the stuff we find most compelling.

In the past, athletes and celebrities were more immune to that type of thing. Most of it just fell through the cracks. Now, we’re all amateur behavioral anthropologists. We catch everything, we document it tirelessly, and we put it on display.

Looking back on all the marvelously weird things that happened in 2018, we felt that same urge to bottle it up and stack our virtual shelves with it. With that, here is our collection of all the strange and wonderful artifacts and curiosities the NBA had to offer last year.