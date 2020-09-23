On Wednesday afternoon, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced the decision from a grand jury regarding charges for the three officers who raided the home of Breonna Taylor and her boyfriend in late March and killed Taylor, who was unarmed. Cameron announced that only one officer (Sgt. Brett Hankison) would be charged at all, and that his crime was merely “wanton endangerment” for firing shots into other apartments, unrelated to Taylor’s death. Athletes across the NBA and WNBA, who have called and fought for justice in this case all summer, responded swiftly on social media.

In particular, alumni of the University of Louisville, near where Taylor lived and was killed, criticized their adopted home for the way it handled the case and handed down limited charges.

I don’t have many words right now…. but all I can say is I’m praying for the city of Louisville right now!!! 😔😔 — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) September 23, 2020

I lived in the VILLE for three years of my life and it became another home to me, but wow what’s happen? These are the charges you actually come up with? 😔🤦🏿‍♂️ Nothing to say but WOW SPEECHLESS! — Montrezl Harrell (@MONSTATREZZ) September 23, 2020

Many others responded as well, including fervent criminal justice reform advocate and a leader in the WNBA’s push to support Taylor’s family and case, Layshia Clarendon.

We knew the news was not gonna be good when the Louisville police chief declared a state of emergency preemptively. My heart breaks for Tamika Palmer all over again. We will not be silent & accept state sanctioned murder and an extreme lack of accountability time and time again — Layshia Clarendon (@Layshiac) September 23, 2020

This is why police need to be defunded and ultimately abolished! We time and time again hope for a sliver of justice but why would we get that when the system is designed to protect the very folks that are murdering and terrorizing us. This isn’t a bad apple, it’s a rotten tree. — Layshia Clarendon (@Layshiac) September 23, 2020

Washington Mystics center Tianna Hawkins, whose son the team rallied around all year in an effort to create a brighter and less dangerous future for him, questioned how the charges on Hankison could be considered justice at all.

He was charged with endangerment for shooting in "other" apartments. STILL, there are no charges and no one being held accountable for Breonna Taylor's MURDER. — Tianna Hawkins (@t_hawk21) September 23, 2020

Chicago Sky head coach James Wade, one of only two Black head coaches in the WNBA, called out how little Black life means to society when it comes to serving justice.

Wow! This comes as no surprise but this is really bad. I don’t understand what we stand for and why life doesn’t mean anything. — James Wade (@coachjameswade) September 23, 2020

Veteran leaders in the NBA responded too, arguing that the settlement the city came to with Taylor’s family and this one simple charge are far from real justice for Taylor’s killing.

I know they didn't think paying money to Breonna Taylor's family was enough. Justice is worth more…. — 🏁 Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) September 23, 2020

The cops that murdered Breonna Taylor knew this is how it would play out from the moment it happened. They were never worried about justice being served. — 🏁 Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) September 23, 2020

Can’t put a price on JUSTICE!!!! They know exactly what they doing. https://t.co/kXmT2IpaX8 — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) September 23, 2020

All-Star center DeMarcus Cousins put into context the hypocrisy of these charges, which he called a “slap on the wrist,” for malfeasance that resulted in the death of an average citizen compared with the extreme charges we’ve seen against protestors all summer.

Slap on the wrist for MURDER, but 10 yrs for tearing down a punk ass statue! — DeMarcus Cousins (@boogiecousins) September 23, 2020

Expect to hear more from around the two leagues as the day continues. The WNBA dedicated its entire season to Breonna Taylor, whose name is on the back of each player’s jersey this year. Players across the NBA have held media blackouts in order to draw attention to her case and have redirected conversations back to charging the officers who killed her. Now that the decision is out and the opposite has happened, we are seeing an extremely frustrated reaction across basketball.