CBS And Turner Revealed NCAA Tournament Announce Teams As Dwyane Wade Joins Coverage

The NCAA Tournament will begin in just over a week, and there remain questions about whether the games will go on as planned or if the COVID-19 outbreak will result in postponement, cancellation, or games being played behind closed doors.

Should the games go on as planned or they play them behind closed doors, games will need to be broadcast and as such CBS and Turner’s coverage will be critical for fans wanting to take in the action. On Tuesday, the two broadcast partners revealed their announce teams and studio coverage plans for the tournament, which will bring Dwyane Wade in on studio coverage and feature the lead announce team of Jim Nantz, Bill Raftery, Grant Hill, and Tracy Wolfson for the sixth straight year.

Wade will be part of Final Four coverage from Atlanta, while Ernie Johnson, Greg Gumbel, and Adam Zucker will serve as studio hosts. The announce teams for games can be found below, with the first four groups calling games the first and second weekends of the tournament, with the Nantz-Raftery-Hill-Wolfson team handling Final Four and National Championship duties on TBS.

Jim Nantz, Bill Raftery, Grant Hill, Tracy Wolfson*

Brian Anderson, Chris Webber, Allie LaForce*

Ian Eagle, Jim Spanarkel, Jamie Erdahl*

Kevin Harlan, Reggie Miller, Dan Bonner, Dana Jacobson*

Brad Nessler, Jim Jackson, Evan Washburn

Spero Dedes, Steve Smith, Wally Szczerbiak, Lisa Byington

Andrew Catalon, Steve Lappas, Lauren Shehadi

Carter Blackburn, Debbie Antonelli, John Schriffen