Netflix Dropped The Trailer For Its Upcoming Redeem Team Documentary

LeBron James and Dwyane Wade are teaming up with Netflix for a documentary on one of the greatest basketball teams ever assembled. Last month, it was announced that the pair would executive produce a doc called The Redeem Team, which tells the story of the 2008 United States men’s basketball team.

You almost certainly know the story by now, but if not, a quick refresher: The U.S. won bronze at the 2004 Olympics, marking the first time since 1988 that the Americans failed to win gold. In response, the United States put together an incredible collection of talent for the 2008 Games in Beijing, with James and Wade being joined by guys like Kobe Bryant, Carmelo Anthony, and Chris Bosh. With head coach Mike Krzyzewski at the helm, the team won every game by double-digit points en route to a gold.

Now, we have an idea of what we can come to expect when the film hits streaming services next month, as Netflix dropped the trailer for the project on Tuesday. Unsurprisingly, The Redeem Team features behind-the-scenes footage of the squad and a number of interviews with the people involved with the team, including archival footage of interviews performed with Bryant prior to his passing in 2020.

The Redeem Team will hit Netflix on Oct. 7, 2022.