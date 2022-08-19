lebron james dwyane wade redeem team documentary
Getty Image
DimeMag

LeBron James And Dwyane Wade Will Executive Produce A Netflix Documentary About The 2008 Redeem Team

by:

Fourteen years ago, after what most considered a disappointing third-place finish in the 2004 Olympics, the U.S. men’s basketball team reclaimed gold at the 2008 Olympics. Led by LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, and Kobe Bryant, the U.S. cruised to an 8-0 record en route to reclaiming their spot atop international basketball. It won every game by double-digits, including seven victories by 20 points or more. After failing to secure gold in 2004, as well as a sixth-place finish in the 2002 FIBA World Championships, the 2008 squad was dubbed the “Redeem Team.”

Now, James and Wade, in partnership with Netflix and the International Olympic Committee, will executive produce a documentary titled “The Redeem Team” about that championship run. It’s slated to premiere Oct. 7.

This 2008 squad existed shortly before social media really seemed to explode, so I’m curious to see how much footage from the time we can witness. Of course, game film shouldn’t be hard to come by, but I want endless footage like this stuff.

Just a bunch of exceptionally talented basketball players grubbing on some Wendy’s. Give me more of this. What other fast food spots did the team frequent? What was everyone’s go-to order? I need commentary.

I’m sure we’ll see lots of retrospective commentary from an array of Redeem Team members and that should be incredibly insightful. I hope it’s paired with some candid footage off the court, too. Regardless, this should be a distinct look into an iconic team, one that’s kicked off a run of four consecutive Olympic titles for U.S. men’s basketball.

Listen To This
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
×