Fourteen years ago, after what most considered a disappointing third-place finish in the 2004 Olympics, the U.S. men’s basketball team reclaimed gold at the 2008 Olympics. Led by LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, and Kobe Bryant, the U.S. cruised to an 8-0 record en route to reclaiming their spot atop international basketball. It won every game by double-digits, including seven victories by 20 points or more. After failing to secure gold in 2004, as well as a sixth-place finish in the 2002 FIBA World Championships, the 2008 squad was dubbed the “Redeem Team.”

Now, James and Wade, in partnership with Netflix and the International Olympic Committee, will executive produce a documentary titled “The Redeem Team” about that championship run. It’s slated to premiere Oct. 7.

Netflix and the International Olympic Committee have collaborated with executive producers @DwyaneWade and @KingJames for The Redeem Team, a new documentary about the US Olympic Men's Basketball Team’s quest for gold at the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing! Premieres October 7 pic.twitter.com/bXL52ecWY3 — Netflix (@netflix) August 19, 2022

This 2008 squad existed shortly before social media really seemed to explode, so I’m curious to see how much footage from the time we can witness. Of course, game film shouldn’t be hard to come by, but I want endless footage like this stuff.

2008 Team USA grubbing at a Wendy’s/gas station, crazy to think this was 11 years ago. pic.twitter.com/sWcK0kbQKY — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) March 18, 2019

Just a bunch of exceptionally talented basketball players grubbing on some Wendy’s. Give me more of this. What other fast food spots did the team frequent? What was everyone’s go-to order? I need commentary.

I’m sure we’ll see lots of retrospective commentary from an array of Redeem Team members and that should be incredibly insightful. I hope it’s paired with some candid footage off the court, too. Regardless, this should be a distinct look into an iconic team, one that’s kicked off a run of four consecutive Olympic titles for U.S. men’s basketball.