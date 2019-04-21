Nets GM Sean Marks Got Fined And Suspended For Entering The Referees Locker Room After Game 4

04.21.19

The Brooklyn Nets lost a heartbreaker on Saturday afternoon to the Philadelphia 76ers. Despite leading for most of the game, the Nets were unable to hold on down the stretch, giving the Sixers a 112-108 win and a 3-1 series lead with the festivities shifting back to Philadelphia. It was a hotly contested affair, one which saw a scuffle, ejections, and some serious bad blood between both squads at the forefront.

This emotion apparently carried over to the locker room after the game. The NBA announced that Nets general manager Sean Marks made his way into the referees’ locker room after it all came to an end, which led to him getting levied a $25,000 fine and a one-game suspension.

Marks was hardly the only person who expressed frustration with the officials after the game. Nets coach Kenny Atkinson, in reference to the team’s final possession, was unhappy with how the referees missed Sixers forward Tobias Harris wrapping his arm around Nets big man Jarrett Allen. Brooklyn ran a screen-and-roll with D’Angelo Russell and Allen, but as Allen dove to the rim, Harris wrapped his arm around his waist. No foul was called, and eventually, Allen turned the ball over.

#NBA Playoffs#Philadelphia 76ers
2019 NBA PlayoffsBROOKLYN NETSNBA PlayoffsPHILADELPHIA 76ERSSean Marks
