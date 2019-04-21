A ‘Dominant’ Game From Joel Embiid Has The Sixers On The Cusp Of The Second Round

Associate Editor
04.21.19

Getty Image

BROOKLYN — When the Philadelphia 76ers embarked on The Process a billion years ago — OK, the informal start was the night of the 2013 NBA Draft, although six years might as well be a billion — Sam Hinkie and Co. had a clear goal in mind: acquire superstars, or pieces that can be turned into a superstar, and compete for championships. Joel Embiid is at the center of this. A potentially transcendent talent, Embiid is, more than anyone, the manifestation of The Process, and not just because he adopted it as a nickname.

Basically, as Embiid goes, so do the Sixers. He is the heart and soul of the organization, its best player, and the rock upon which Philly hopes it can build a dynasty. Questions about his ability to stay healthy will always plague Embiid but, when he’s at his best, the All-Star center is capable of things other people just cannot do.

For proof, look at the stat line Embiid threw down on Saturday afternoon, when the 76ers came from behind to beat the Nets in Brooklyn during Game 4 of their first round series. Embiid went for 31 points, 16 rebounds, seven assists, six blocks, and two steals in a 112-108 win to put Philadelphia one game away from making the Eastern Conference Semifinals for the second straight season. Here, now, is the company Embiid joined with that performance.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Joel Embiid#NBA Playoffs#Philadelphia 76ers
TAGS2019 NBA PlayoffsBROOKLYN NETSJOEL EMBIIDNBA PlayoffsPHILADELPHIA 76ERS
DIME Instagram

Listen To This

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

04.19.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

04.16.19 5 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

04.15.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

04.15.19 6 days ago
The Best Food Podcasts To Listen To Right Now

The Best Food Podcasts To Listen To Right Now

04.15.19 6 days ago 2 Comments
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

04.12.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP