For weeks now, there has been plenty of chatter about Kevin Durant signing with the Brooklyn Nets in free agency this summer, and possibly joining up with Kyrie Irving in the process. It’s a scenario that’s gained a lot of traction through various reports, though as is standard operating procedure, much of it via anonymous sources and the like claiming to have knowledge of the situation.

These reports are often dubious and strain credulity, even when coming from legitimate news outlets. That’s why this particular time of year is so wrought with conflicting reports that seem to undermine each other all over the place on a near daily basis. So it shouldn’t come as a surprise to hear that the latest development on the Durant front claims that Brooklyn isn’t the frontrunner at all.

At this point, even the Knicks are still apparently keeping their hopes alive, while Durant is still said to be considering the Clippers, not to mention a possible return to the Warriors, who plan on offering him a max deal the moment free agency begins on June 30.