Nic Claxton Clotheslined Dyson Daniels And Got Ejected

The Atlanta Hawks and the Brooklyn Nets began their respective regular seasons in Atlanta on Wednesday night. It was a close game between two teams that aren’t expected to do a ton during the 2024-25 campaign, and during the fourth quarter, one of the young building blocks for the Nets saw his night come to a premature end.

The Hawks got out and ran after a turnover, and Dyson Daniels — who the team acquired in the Dejounte Murray trade with the New Orleans Pelicans — looked like he was going to get a layup. Nic Claxton tried to challenge him, but instead of getting the ball, he ended up hitting Daniels with a clothesline that sent the young guard to the floor.

Dyson Daniels took a hard foul from Nic Claxton and Daniels got up in his face 👀 It is currently under review for a potential flagrant foul.pic.twitter.com/TmWHJ6qR9B — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 24, 2024

Daniels, shockingly, was not an especially huge fan of this, so he got up and immediately got into it with Claxton. Their pushing and shoving spilled into the area behind the basket, and ultimately, they were broken up. Daniels got a Flagrant 1 for escalating things, and unsurprisingly, a foul this hard meant that Claxton got a Flagrant 2 and an automatic ejection. At the time of his departure from the game, Claxton had seven points, five rebounds, a steal, and a block.