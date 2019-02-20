Nike

The Nike Adapt BB is the first self-lacing basketball sneaker, and at $350 it costs a pretty penny for consumers to have the chance to try out the new technology.

The shoe has a little motor in it that tightens and loosens the lacing system inside the shoe to give you what is supposed to be a perfect fit. There are buttons on the shoe that allow users to do this manually, but they’re also supposed to be able to link the sneaker to an app on their phone and create a preferred setting that the shoe will automatically go to for a consistent fit every time.

I say “supposed to” because after the latest Android update, some folks are having an issue with their left sneakers not syncing to the app and, as such, the left shoe is locking up on them.