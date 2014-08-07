Nike Honors Paul George With Motivational New Advertisement

#Nike #Paul George
08.07.14 4 years ago

Less than a week after Paul George suffered a gruesome leg injury that left the basketball world in a state of shock, Nike is already forecasting his comeback. In a motivational new ad, the sports apparel giant says “the best is next” for George despite his long road to recovery.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

The ad reads as follows:

Heard this is a career ending injury.
Then the doctors said full recovery.
Heard the guys were frozen on the sideline.
Then your teammates rushed to the hospital.
Heard everyone is worried.
Then you said you’ll be back better than ever.
There are two sides to everything.
The worst has happened.
The best is next.

The entire NBA community seems to think so, too. Good luck, PG!

What do you think of Nike’s ad?

Follow Jack on Twitter at @ArmstrongWinter.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Nike#Paul George
TAGSDimeMagINDIANA PACERSNIKEPAUL GEORGE

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP