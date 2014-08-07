Nike Honors Paul George With Motivational New Advertisement

Less than a week after Paul George suffered a gruesome leg injury that left the basketball world in a state of shock, Nike is already forecasting his comeback. In a motivational new ad, the sports apparel giant says “the best is next” for George despite his long road to recovery.

The ad reads as follows:

Heard this is a career ending injury.

Then the doctors said full recovery.

Heard the guys were frozen on the sideline.

Then your teammates rushed to the hospital.

Heard everyone is worried.

Then you said you’ll be back better than ever.

There are two sides to everything.

The worst has happened.

The best is next.

The entire NBA community seems to think so, too. Good luck, PG!

What do you think of Nike’s ad?

