Nike Hyperdunk – Kobe Bryant x Aston Martin

“That is how you jump over an Aston Martin, boy! That’s how you do it! Hyperdunks!”

Everyone remembers Kobe Bryant debuting the Nike Hyperdunk by jumping over a speeding Aston Martin, so it’s only right that Nike has finally decided to release a limited edition sneaker in honor of that infamous commercial.

The Kobe Bryant x Aston Martin Hyperdunks sport a chrome and metallic silver finish with a red leather interior that is made to resemble the luxurious interior of an authentic Aston Martin. Kobe’s signature is imprinted on the inside of the tongue, while the outside of the tongue has Kobe’s name featured above the Aston Martin wings and the Nike swoosh.

Nike is rumored to only be releasing 500 pairs of these special kicks, but have yet to give the public a release date. If you have the cash and you’re a size 7.5, OSneaker somehow got their hands on a pair and have them up for sale. Check out more detailed pictures below.

Source: Sneaker Obsession

