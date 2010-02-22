Nike Hyperdunk – Kobe Bryant x Aston Martin

“That is how you jump over an Aston Martin, boy! That’s how you do it! Hyperdunks!”
Everyone remembers Kobe Bryant debuting the Nike Hyperdunk by jumping over a speeding Aston Martin, so it’s only right that Nike has finally decided to release a limited edition sneaker in honor of that infamous commercial.
The Kobe Bryant x Aston Martin Hyperdunks sport a chrome and metallic silver finish with a red leather interior that is made to resemble the luxurious interior of an authentic Aston Martin. Kobe’s signature is imprinted on the inside of the tongue, while the outside of the tongue has Kobe’s name featured above the Aston Martin wings and the Nike swoosh.
Nike is rumored to only be releasing 500 pairs of these special kicks, but have yet to give the public a release date. If you have the cash and you’re a size 7.5, OSneaker somehow got their hands on a pair and have them up for sale. Check out more detailed pictures below.
Source: Sneaker Obsession
these are so dope!!
Havent played in Kobes new shoes yet but those hyperdunks are the best bball shoes on the planet by far..
shits is fresh maine!
uhhh why is the commercial infamous? i think you mean famous . . .
Haha. They definitely look a little like the McFly’s, but that Aston Martin leather looks like BUTTER!
now those are hot!
What if you wear a size 14
these are hot like fiah
That is some ol old skool p. diddy. bad boy records when Mase, him and the locks was rocking shiny suits lol.
I like them though they are nice!
Love the logo, but not feeling the whole metallic look.
can nike please make this cw for the zkbv…i iwll be happy camper with this cw limited or not!
they look like something a cross dresser would wear haha