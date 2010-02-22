Nike Hyperdunk – Kobe Bryant x Aston Martin

#Nike #Style – Kicks and Gear #Kobe Bryant
02.22.10 8 years ago 12 Comments

“That is how you jump over an Aston Martin, boy! That’s how you do it! Hyperdunks!”

Everyone remembers Kobe Bryant debuting the Nike Hyperdunk by jumping over a speeding Aston Martin, so it’s only right that Nike has finally decided to release a limited edition sneaker in honor of that infamous commercial.

The Kobe Bryant x Aston Martin Hyperdunks sport a chrome and metallic silver finish with a red leather interior that is made to resemble the luxurious interior of an authentic Aston Martin. Kobe’s signature is imprinted on the inside of the tongue, while the outside of the tongue has Kobe’s name featured above the Aston Martin wings and the Nike swoosh.

Nike is rumored to only be releasing 500 pairs of these special kicks, but have yet to give the public a release date. If you have the cash and you’re a size 7.5, OSneaker somehow got their hands on a pair and have them up for sale. Check out more detailed pictures below.

Source: Sneaker Obsession

Follow Jeff on Twitter at @WeAllScheme.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Nike#Style – Kicks and Gear#Kobe Bryant
TAGSASTON MARTINKOBE BRYANTNIKENike HyperdunkReal StoriesStyle - Kicks and Gear

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP