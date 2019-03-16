Nike

Leaked photos from earlier this week hinted that Kevin Durant’s latest signature sneaker was coming sometime soon. It made sense considering when Durant and Nike like to release his sneakers — during the lead up to the NBA Playoffs as opposed to before the start of the regular season — and on Saturday morning, we received confirmation that the new KDs are coming.

Nike announced on its Twitter account that the KD12 will drop on April 1, nine days before the Golden State Warriors’ regular season comes to an end. If you’re interested in picking up a pair, they’ll cost you $150.

https://twitter.com/nikebasketball/status/1106918252616118272