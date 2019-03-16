Nike Will Release Kevin Durant’s Latest Signature Sneaker, The KD12, On April 1

Associate Editor
03.16.19

Nike

Leaked photos from earlier this week hinted that Kevin Durant’s latest signature sneaker was coming sometime soon. It made sense considering when Durant and Nike like to release his sneakers — during the lead up to the NBA Playoffs as opposed to before the start of the regular season — and on Saturday morning, we received confirmation that the new KDs are coming.

Nike announced on its Twitter account that the KD12 will drop on April 1, nine days before the Golden State Warriors’ regular season comes to an end. If you’re interested in picking up a pair, they’ll cost you $150.

https://twitter.com/nikebasketball/status/1106918252616118272

Around The Web

TOPICS#Nike#Kevin Durant
TAGSKEVIN DURANTNIKE
DIME Instagram

Listen To This

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

03.15.19 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

03.12.19 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

03.11.19 5 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

03.11.19 5 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

03.08.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

03.05.19 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP