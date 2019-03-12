The Upcoming Nike KD12 Has Apparently Leaked

Getty Image

Based on recent history, it was fair to expect the latest edition of Kevin Durant’s signature sneaker line with Nike to unveil sometime during the NBA playoffs.

That’s when the KD11 made its debut a year ago as Durant’s sneaker gets to own the late spring and early summertime market for Nike, while their other top signature shoes tend to arrive towards the beginning of the season. That appears to be the case, as leaks of the upcoming KD12 have hit the internet. Based on the apparent leaks, the sneaker will once again undergo a fairly large aesthetic change.

The first thing you notice on the KD12 is the silhouette is different from his most recent models that are all a very lowtop cut, as this looks more like a midtop shoe (although with more of a sock-like construction rather than something more rigid at the top.) The Swoosh also looks very reminiscent of the one on the self-lacing Adapt BB, as well as there being a large, translucent outsole to cover the Zoom midsole cushioning.