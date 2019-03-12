The Upcoming Nike KD12 Has Apparently Leaked

03.12.19 2 hours ago

Getty Image

Based on recent history, it was fair to expect the latest edition of Kevin Durant’s signature sneaker line with Nike to unveil sometime during the NBA playoffs.

That’s when the KD11 made its debut a year ago as Durant’s sneaker gets to own the late spring and early summertime market for Nike, while their other top signature shoes tend to arrive towards the beginning of the season. That appears to be the case, as leaks of the upcoming KD12 have hit the internet. Based on the apparent leaks, the sneaker will once again undergo a fairly large aesthetic change.

The first thing you notice on the KD12 is the silhouette is different from his most recent models that are all a very lowtop cut, as this looks more like a midtop shoe (although with more of a sock-like construction rather than something more rigid at the top.) The Swoosh also looks very reminiscent of the one on the self-lacing Adapt BB, as well as there being a large, translucent outsole to cover the Zoom midsole cushioning.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Nike#Kevin Durant
TAGSKEVIN DURANTNIKE

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

03.12.19 7 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

03.11.19 1 day ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

03.11.19 1 day ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

03.08.19 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

03.05.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

03.04.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP