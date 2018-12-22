Colin Kaepernick became the face of Nike’s 30th anniversary Just Do It campaign in September. Many praised the move to highlight the quarterback despite the fact that he is still unable to find a job in the National Football League, while others were critical of Nike for employing Kaepernick after he started his campaign to raise awareness of oppression against people of color.

Worries and outrage about Nike supporting Kaepernick made headlines when the ad was announced, and stories about people burning Nike shoes or cutting the logo out of apparel made the rounds as well. But the apparent boycott critics of the quarterback said would come to Nike apparently haven’t hurt the company’s bottom line.