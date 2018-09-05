Nike made the decision to highlight Colin Kaepernick as part of its 30th anniversary “Just Do It” campaign, and despite some minor backlash, the company revealed that it plans on doing a lot with the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback. We saw the first example of this on Wednesday afternoon, when Nike dropped a commercial narrated by and prominently featuring Kaepernick.

The ad features a number of Nike athletes — from LeBron James, to Serena Williams, to the United States women’s national soccer team — and centers around asking if a person’s dreams are “crazy enough.” While Kaepernick narrates, he also appears several times in the commercial, including when he pops up halfway through to comment on his decision to protest during the national anthem and how it impacted his ability to play football.