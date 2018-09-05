Nike Unveils Its New Inspirational ‘Just Do It’ Commercial Narrated By Colin Kaepernick

#Nike
Associate Editor
09.05.18 3 Comments

Nike made the decision to highlight Colin Kaepernick as part of its 30th anniversary “Just Do It” campaign, and despite some minor backlash, the company revealed that it plans on doing a lot with the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback. We saw the first example of this on Wednesday afternoon, when Nike dropped a commercial narrated by and prominently featuring Kaepernick.

The ad features a number of Nike athletes — from LeBron James, to Serena Williams, to the United States women’s national soccer team — and centers around asking if a person’s dreams are “crazy enough.” While Kaepernick narrates, he also appears several times in the commercial, including when he pops up halfway through to comment on his decision to protest during the national anthem and how it impacted his ability to play football.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Nike
TAGSCOLIN KAEPERNICKNIKE

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

09.05.18 3 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

09.04.18 1 day ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Troye Sivan, Eminem And Tash Sultana

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Troye Sivan, Eminem And Tash Sultana

08.31.18 5 days ago
Crate-Digging: Ultra Beauty, Chiller, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

Crate-Digging: Ultra Beauty, Chiller, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

08.31.18 5 days ago
The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

08.30.18 6 days ago
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

08.29.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP