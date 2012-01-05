Nike “Year of the Dragon” Collection

In what has become an annual tradition, Nike has once again drawn inspiration from the Chinese zodiac for the release of this year’s “Year of the Dragon” collection. With impeccable attention to detail, four models â€“ the Nike Zoom KD IV, Air Jordan 2012, Nike Air Force 1 Low Supreme and Nike Kobe VII System Supreme – have been reworked to capture their association with the mythical creature.

The collection of shoes represents the pinnacle of performance footwear, celebrating the past and present, with elite franchise styles. Nike designers aligned Chinese culture to cosmopolitan aesthetics and added a touch of novelty to the nobility and greatness of the dragon. The number of four echoes a Chinese idiom that “dragons rise out of four seas,” conveying best wishes for the Chinese new year.

In addition to the four footwear styles, the Nike Destroyer Jacket will hit the street at the same time. Also inspired by dragon robe, it features a woolen texture with black suede sleeves. The dragon theme is illustrated through the lining, plus dragon claws embroidered both in the lining and the back, set alive by the cloud-and-bat design.

Stay tuned for a closer look at each shoe.

