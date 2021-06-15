Nikola Jokic had a tremendous 2020-21 season, taking home the league’s MVP honors for his work in getting the Denver Nuggets to the 3-seed, scoring at a career-high level on career-high efficiency while still proving himself as the NBA’s best passing big man.

However, his season ended on a less than positive note when he got ejected in the third quarter of Game 4 against the Suns for a Flagrant 2 on Cam Payne out of frustration with the lack of a whistle going his way. That was the last thing he did on the season, and after the foul Devin Booker and the Suns unsurprisingly took exception and got in the face of the Serbian big man. It’s probably for the best that this is the NBA and actual fights never break out because Jokic is, one, a giant human being and Booker is not in comparison, and, two, Jokic had some serious backup ready.

Seated in the lower bowl right by where the kerfuffle broke out were Jokic’s likewise incredibly large brothers and while Nikola was fairly calm as Booker got in his face, staring down the Suns star and jawing, the other Jokic boys were feeling a bit rowdier in the stands, ready for a fight.

The Jokic brothers wanted every piece of available smoke 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/pmUUb4gELw — Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (@LeBatardShow) June 15, 2021

Jokic’s brothers were ready to go to war 😳😳

🎥: IG / soo.sue.mee pic.twitter.com/Y2ufefYmrB — KicksOnFire (@kicksonfire) June 15, 2021

Those are a couple of big ol’ boys who looked ready to rumble and you could see that security was just hoping they’d stay where they were, barking at the Suns and that nothing would happen on the court that might lead the brothers to feel the need to defend Nikola. That would be highly unlikely, but their presence is probably a significant deterrent to anyone who is thinking about starting an actual fight with Jokic. It’s also a little funny that of all the Jokic’s, I think Nikola is the one who looks the least like a professional athlete in terms of body type despite being one of the very best basketball players on the planet.