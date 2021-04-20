Stephen Curry stole the show during the early NBA slate, erupting for 49 points and his fourth 10-three pointer game in his last five to beat the Sixers on national TV, and with that performance, the latest in a ridiculous 11-game run, there was plenty of conversation about whether he should be entered into the MVP discussion.

That MVP race is one led, for most, by Nikola Jokic in large part due to his consistent effort throughout the regular season, as he has dominated from start to finish for a Denver team that is looking to hold on to a top-6 seed in the West without Jamal Murray in the stretch run. With Curry buzz circulating the NBA space when Jokic and the Nuggets took the floor against Memphis, the frontrunner did as well as one could hope by responding with a sensational performance of his own. After a slow start, Jokic took control of the game and never let go, scoring 47 points, pulling down 15 rebounds, and dishing out eight assists in a wild, 139-137 Denver win in double overtime against Ja Morant and the Grizzlies.

JOKER. TAKES. OVER. 🃏 47 points

🃏 15 boards

🃏 8 assists

🃏 Clutch triple to lift @nuggets in 2OT pic.twitter.com/wf8UgTa7XH — NBA (@NBA) April 20, 2021

He was tremendous down the stretch, particularly in closing things out in double overtime when he put in nine of his 47, including…whatever this shot was that is emblematic of the shot-making he’s displayed all season no matter the defensive effort of the opposition.

Ja Morant was phenomenal for Memphis, as he has been all season, with 36 points, 12 assists, and eight rebounds, but the Grizzlies simply couldn’t find answers for Jokic — which to be fair, no one has really had this season. When doubled, he always makes the right pass to an open shooter, and when left in 1-on-1, there’s simply nothing most defenders can do with him. His quickness has improved to beat bigger centers off the bounce and his craftiness and size allows him to simply get to a spot and put up a shot, always on his time and in his own, weird rhythm that no one can disrupt. The MVP conversation will surely continue, and what Curry and Joel Embiid and others are doing this season are worthy of heaps of praise and celebration. But provided he continues on as he has been, it is still Jokic’s award, and if anything, the amount he’s going to be asked to do for Denver with Jamal Murray out is likely going to continue forcing him to put up ridiculous numbers for Denver to win games, which would seal the deal in the season’s final month.