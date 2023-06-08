The Denver Nuggets picked up a 109-94 win in Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday night thanks in large part to the brilliance of Nikola Jokic. While he’s been great throughout the series, Jokic was out of his mind in Game 3, as he became the first player in NBA history to go for 30+ points, 20+ rebounds, and 10+ assists in a Finals game.

It was quite the bounceback game for the Nuggets, which lost in Game 2 and made it so the Miami Heat would win the title if they could simply win their home games. In a new piece by Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report, we learned that Jokic actually spoke up after the game, which DeAndre Jordan said was a “surprise” and “unexpected.” Haynes also got some time with Jokic to ask what he told the team, but apparently, the two-time NBA MVP forgot the whole thing happened.

“Honestly, I don’t remember that I was talking. So if I was saying something, I don’t remember what I was saying,” Jokic said, per Haynes. “Maybe it was just my emotions at the time. I don’t remember, to be honest. Maybe they’re just all crazy. But I think I’m normal. When I say something, it’s not that I’m trying to be vocal. There’s a purpose. When I see something, I’m going to say it. I’m never going to talk just to talk.”

Fortunately for Jokic, Jordan was able to let Haynes know that he essentially told the team they couldn’t relax and had to lock in more. Jokic very much took his own advice to heart in Game 3.