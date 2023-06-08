After seeing a fourth quarter lead evaporate in Game 2, the Denver Nuggets arrived in Miami for Game 3 of the NBA Finals looking to reclaim homecourt advantage from the Heat.

However, after Nikola Jokic carried the scoring load in that game with little help, he got the support he needed from his co-star Jamal Murray in Game 3. Murray had 20 of his 34 points in the first half, as he came out on a mission to quickly erase the memory of a tough shooting night, going to work in the two-man game with Jokic (who had a first half double-double).

The second half was quieter from Murray (until the late fourth as he helped Denver ice the win), but Jokic took the mantle as he went to work early and often, piling up stats, quieting the conversation about whether Miami had figured something out by trying to turn him into a scorer. He attacked one-on-one matchups, bullying Miami’s smaller defenders in the paint, while feeding teammates in the dribble-handoff game and when doubles came his way. The result was the first 30-20-10 game in NBA Finals history (his third of the postseason, with there being two others total in NBA Playoff history) and a 109-94 Denver Nuggets win.

Jokic (32 points, 21 rebounds, 10 assists) and Murray (34 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists) each notched triple doubles, making NBA history as the first pair of teammates to do that in any game, playoffs or regular season.

While they were spectacular they didn’t have to do it completely alone on Wednesday as they got help from an unlikely source. With Michael Porter Jr. and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope still struggling to hit shots (8 points on a combined 2-of-11 shooting), Christian Braun came off the bench and scored 15 on 7-of-8 shooting, most of which came in the late third and early fourth quarter to help the Nuggets push their lead out to 21.

Along with Braun’s energy boost off the bench on both ends, Aaron Gordon continued to give the Nuggets good minutes with 11 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists, doing a bit of everything. Denver still hasn’t found it’s three-point shooting touch, knocking down just 5-of-18 from deep in Game 3, but their dominance inside and ability to push the tempo in Game 3 was the difference. The Heat did make things interesting late, cutting the lead to as few as nine, but could never make the full push to really try and rattle Denver.