The thing that makes Nikola Jokic so much fun is that everything he does on the basketball court looks so easy. Of course, it is incredibly hard to be as good at basketball as he is, but Jokic is one of the best players in history at making enormously difficult things look simple — a difficult shot, a pass that no one else in the world can see, you know exactly what I mean if you’ve ever watched Jokic play for two seconds.

On Thursday night during the Denver Nuggets‘ game against the Sacramento Kings, we got the latest example of this when Jokic made a shot from the foul line as the clock hit zero. The catch: It was the opposite foul line from the hoop he was trying to shoot into, as he just chucked a basketball perfectly into the hoop from 3/4 court.

I would say that this is shocking, but if there is one NBA player I would bet could do this, it is Jokic. Easily the best part is that his teammates just kinda show him some love like this is nothing they haven’t seen before, while Jokic simply wants to make it back to the bench. It’s all extremely good, and knowing Jokic, he’s going to find a way to one-up this sometime in the next few games.