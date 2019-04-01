Getty Image

Los Angeles rapper Nipsey Hussle was reportedly one of three people shot outside the Marathon clothing store he owns in L.A. on Sunday afternoon.

While firm details on Hussle’s health status following the shooting were not immediately available, the hip-hop world and beyond immediately offered their best to Hussle in hopes that he can recover from the reported shooting.

The connection between the NBA and hip-hop community is strong and a number of NBA players offered support and prayers to Hussle on Twitter, including stars like LeBron James, Steph Curry, and Dwyane Wade.