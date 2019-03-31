Getty Image

Update [4:33 PM PST]: Nipsey was reportedly one of three people shot, according to Los Angeles’ local CBS affiliate. TMZ reports that one man died at the hospital, but law enforcement will not say who. Further information remains scarce, but we will continue to update as reports come in.

#BREAKING Nipsey Hussle was reportedly one of the 3 people shot outside of a clothing store in Hyde Park https://t.co/ovtdP2wsOA — CBS Los Angeles (@CBSLA) March 31, 2019

Los Angeles rapper Ermias Asghedom, better known as Nipsey Hussle, was reportedly shot in front of his Marathon clothing store on the corner of Crenshaw Boulevard and Slauson Avenue in Los Angeles this afternoon, according to multiple sources at the scene as well as TMZ, who also cited the same sources.

Nipsey Hussle got shot 6 times??? We need this to be verified asap pic.twitter.com/RHzxX1lO2R — deх (вall dnт lιe)🎙 (@balldntlie) March 31, 2019

Nipsey’s most recent tweet, sent just an hour before the reports began pouring in, eerily discussed the benefits of having “strong enemies.”

Having strong enemies is a blessing. — THA GREAT (@NipseyHussle) March 31, 2019

The Marathon store facing the corner of Slauson and Crenshaw is just one of the businesses in the adjacent plaza that the rapper reportedly owns in the Crenshaw district, where he grew up and is a local hero. He once told tapes and CDs of his music across the street and is well known in the area by the nickname Neighborhood Nip.

He is also well known for his gang affiliation in the neighborhood as well as a member of the Rollin 60s Neighborhood Crips. However, in recent years, he often downplayed that connection in support of his role as an entertainer and as a businessman, releasing over a dozen mixtapes and albums independently over the course of ten years before signing a joint deal with Atlantic Records in 2017 for the release of his “official” debut album, Victory Lap, which was nominated for a Best Rap Album Grammy earlier this year.

For now, the reports of the shooting remain unconfirmed by law enforcement. Updates will be provided as they are forthcoming. Uproxx sends our thoughts and prayers to Nipsey and his family at this time.

