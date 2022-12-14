steve kerr
A No-Call On Steph Curry Led To Steph And Steve Kerr Going Ballistic And Picking Up Technicals

After knocking off the then-21-5 Boston Celtics on Saturday evening, the Golden State Warriors began a six-game road trip with another game against a recent NBA Finals participant. Late in the first quarter of Tuesday’s game against the Milwaukee Bucks, Wesley Matthews made contact with Stephen Curry on a pull-up three. Curry drilled the shot and backpedaled to the ground, and as he got up, he gestured and spoke to the referee, hoping for a foul.

Nothing was called, so he continued to press the official after Milwaukee scored before ultimately receiving a technical. Head coach Steve Kerr was similarly frustrated and animated by the lack of a call for his superstar point guard and engaged in his own shouting match with the referee. Soon, he too earned a technical foul. His anger was not extinguished by the tech and he persisted with his frustrations. The championship-winning duo clearly felt quite slighted by the refs swallowing their whistle on the play.

Months removed from his first Finals MVP and fourth title, Curry is averaging 30 points on 67 percent true shooting. He’s played like an MVP through a third of the 2022-23 season. The Warriors, however, are sitting just a game above .500 at 14-13 before Tuesday’s result. They’ve been playing better lately, going 6-3 over their past nine games. But none of that mattered to Curry or Kerr in the moment. They’ve now added a tech to their ledger to show for it, too.

