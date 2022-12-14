After knocking off the then-21-5 Boston Celtics on Saturday evening, the Golden State Warriors began a six-game road trip with another game against a recent NBA Finals participant. Late in the first quarter of Tuesday’s game against the Milwaukee Bucks, Wesley Matthews made contact with Stephen Curry on a pull-up three. Curry drilled the shot and backpedaled to the ground, and as he got up, he gestured and spoke to the referee, hoping for a foul.

Nothing was called, so he continued to press the official after Milwaukee scored before ultimately receiving a technical. Head coach Steve Kerr was similarly frustrated and animated by the lack of a call for his superstar point guard and engaged in his own shouting match with the referee. Soon, he too earned a technical foul. His anger was not extinguished by the tech and he persisted with his frustrations. The championship-winning duo clearly felt quite slighted by the refs swallowing their whistle on the play.

Steph Curry and Steve Kerr both pick up techs after Steph doesn't get a foul call on this 3 😬pic.twitter.com/QUW4mzkXve — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) December 14, 2022

Months removed from his first Finals MVP and fourth title, Curry is averaging 30 points on 67 percent true shooting. He’s played like an MVP through a third of the 2022-23 season. The Warriors, however, are sitting just a game above .500 at 14-13 before Tuesday’s result. They’ve been playing better lately, going 6-3 over their past nine games. But none of that mattered to Curry or Kerr in the moment. They’ve now added a tech to their ledger to show for it, too.