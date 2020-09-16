The Denver Nuggets, facing a 3-1 series lead against perhaps the most talented team in all of basketball, capped off their second-straight comeback from that exact deficit. For the first time in NBA history, a team has come back from that hole in the same postseason, and on Tuesday night, Denver earned that distinction with an emphatic 104-89 win over the Los Angeles Clippers. It was shocking in just about every sense of the word — the Clippers, once again, got out to a double-digit lead, then the Nuggets rallied back, playing like a team that looks like it can win a championship in a second half where just about everything went right. Here are three takeaways from the game, which capped off a comeback that I still can’t fully believe happened. 1. Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray are superstars Teams that want to win are oftentimes defined by their superstars. As this series emphatically showed, Denver has a pair of superstars who can not only play, but will scratch and claw and fight for every single thing with the hopes of coming out on top in every game they play. The Clippers, a team that was ostensibly built around its suffocating defense, had absolutely zero answers for Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray in Game 7. The former was about as deadly a quarterback as you’ll see this side of Patrick Mahomes. His 16 points were perfectly solid, yes, but the big man ripped down 22 rebounds and just made Los Angeles’ frontcourt submit to his will on the glass. More impressive we were his 13 assists. Even when he did not make a pass that directly led to an assist, Jokic was finding dudes in perfect places and putting them in positions to do something, whether it was score or make something happen on their own. Nikola Jokic (12 PTS, 19 REB, 11 AST) is doing it all as we head to the 4th quarter of GAME 7! #NBAPlayoffs @nuggets 82@LAClippers 74 WIN or GO HOME GAME 7 on ESPN pic.twitter.com/5ohnXJ49yJ — NBA (@NBA) September 16, 2020 Jokic was in complete and total control of every single thing that have been around him. He is the team’s metronome, possessing qualities that you normally expect out of guys like LeBron James or Chris Paul. Instead, we are talking about the 7-foot tall center of the Denver Nuggets. Jokic is nothing short of a marvel, and I hope he never stops doing stuff like this. This was him rubbing salt in the wound by going deeper into his bag than Santa does for the last kids he visits on Christmas Day. I can't get over how ridiculous this pass was by Jokic pic.twitter.com/m5SbwIW26H — Mohamed (@MoeSquare) September 16, 2020 And then, there is Murray, who has been just a straight up monster all postseason. He has brought an edge that works in perfect balance with the steadiness that Jokic brings. In Game 7, he was an inferno, scoring 40 points on 15-for-26 shooting and hitting six of his 13 threes. He doled out five assists and ripped down four rebounds, too.

This is a guy who is just oozing confidence right now. Every single time that Jamal Murray steps onto the basketball court, he is convinced that he is going to outplay everybody else on the other team. And if he does not, he is, at the very least, going to play his behind off. Denver is better for it, and he is, slowly but surely, earning the title of being a superstar in this league. Jamal Murray knocks down the triple and Denver leads by 15! #NBAPlayoffs @nuggets 89@LAClippers 74 WIN or GO HOME GAME 7 on ESPN… 8:47 to play. pic.twitter.com/FE8eqyjIdp — NBA (@NBA) September 16, 2020 "MURRAY PUTS UP A 3… BANG!" WIN or GO HOME GAME 7 on ESPN pic.twitter.com/iosueYH4e6 — NBA (@NBA) September 16, 2020 Meanwhile… Kawhi Leonard and Paul George in Game 7 vs. Denver: a combined 24 points on 10-of-38 shooting (26.3 percent) and 4-of-18 shooting on 3s (22.2 percent) in 82 minutes. — Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) September 16, 2020 Paul George and Kawhi Leonard in the 4th quarter of Game 7: 0-11 shooting

0 points

3 rebounds

1 assists — Shaker Samman (@ShakerSamman) September 16, 2020 Not great! We’ll get to them in a sec. Before then, let me just say the following: 2. The Nuggets rule A bit of a mea culpa here: I thought that the Clippers would sweep this series. I did not think that Denver, coming off of an all-out war with the Utah Jazz, would have the horses or answers for any of the various things that L.A. could throw at them. But my God, does Denver have heart. This is a team that steps onto the floor every single night and wants to make sure that the other team has as miserable a basketball playing experience as they possibly can. Their two stars are fantastic, of course, but up and down their roster are a bunch of guys who want nothing more than to fight whenever they are on the floor.