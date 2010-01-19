NYC House Of Hoops Chainlink Fundamentals Clinic

01.19.10 9 years ago

This past Saturday (Jan. 16), the House of Hoops Chainlink Fundamentals Clinic went down at Columbia University in New York City. Nearly 100 boys and girls aged 12-18 came out and participated. This HOH clinic was a little different from past clinics because it was held during Martin Luther King Weekend. In honor of the late, great Dr. King, the clinic also featured a “Leave Your Mark” service challenge.

On top of the free interactive basketball clinic, there was a community involvement workshop for any youths willing to give back to their communities. The kids rotated through eight stations – six focusing on basketball skills and two on activating kid’s commitments to service learning projects of their own creation. The kids signed a banner, leaving an artistic representation “marking” their commitment to the community.

This event was a compilation between Nike, House of Hoops, Up2Us and DYCD. Up2Us is the leading national coalition that seeks to increase the impact of, and access to, youth sports as a tool for positive change and youth development. DYCD is the NYC Department of Youth & Community Development. On the same day as the clinic, House of Hoops released a special Kobe V with a special MLK colorway.

