NYC House Of Hoops Chainlink Fundamentals Clinic

This past Saturday (Jan. 16), the House of Hoops Chainlink Fundamentals Clinic went down at Columbia University in New York City. Nearly 100 boys and girls aged 12-18 came out and participated. This HOH clinic was a little different from past clinics because it was held during Martin Luther King Weekend. In honor of the late, great Dr. King, the clinic also featured a “Leave Your Mark” service challenge.

On top of the free interactive basketball clinic, there was a community involvement workshop for any youths willing to give back to their communities. The kids rotated through eight stations – six focusing on basketball skills and two on activating kid’s commitments to service learning projects of their own creation. The kids signed a banner, leaving an artistic representation “marking” their commitment to the community.

This event was a compilation between Nike, House of Hoops, Up2Us and DYCD. Up2Us is the leading national coalition that seeks to increase the impact of, and access to, youth sports as a tool for positive change and youth development. DYCD is the NYC Department of Youth & Community Development. On the same day as the clinic, House of Hoops released a special Kobe V with a special MLK colorway.