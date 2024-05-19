OG Anunoby And Josh Hart Are Expected To Play In Game 7 For The Knicks

The New York Knicks have not gotten much in the way of good injury news over the past few months. The team has seen more than half its main rotation suffer an injury of some form, with Julius Randle, Bojan Bogdanovic, and Mitchell Robinson all done for the season.

Earlier in their second round series with the Pacers, they saw OG Anunoby suffer a hamstring injury that has kept him out of the last four games, and Josh Hart suffered an abdominal injury in Game 6 that ended his night after 31 minutes — an extremely short stint for the Knicks’ iron man. With Game 7 looming on Sunday in the Garden, the Knicks were in need of some good news and got some as it sounds like both Anunoby and Hart will be in the lineup for the win-or-go-home battle.

ESPN Sources: New York’s OG Anunoby (hamstring strain) and Josh Hart (abdominal strain) are on course to play Game 7 vs. Indiana — with a final determination looming closer to 3:30 PM ET tip on ABC. Both will participate in walk-thru at MSG. https://t.co/uAeR2hpvZj — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 19, 2024

The home team has won every game in this series, with the last three all being blowout wins. The Knicks certainly needed some reinforcements if they wanted to continue that trend in Game 7 and getting Anunoby back and having Hart available is a big boost to their chances of punching a ticket to the Eastern Conference Finals. We’ll have to see how limited either of them are, but if they can be close to their usual selves, the Knicks will be a much more formidable out on Sunday afternoon.