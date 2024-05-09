OG Anunoby Will Miss Game 3 Of Knicks-Pacers With A Hamstring Strain

The New York Knicks picked up a win in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals despite a pair of crucial starters leaving the game with injury. One, Jalen Brunson, missed part of the first quarter and the entire second quarter due to a sore foot, but was able to return and play well down the stretch against the Indiana Pacers.

The other, OG Anunoby, left the game after pulling up with a sore hamstring on a fast break in the third quarter and did not return. It was a tough pill to swallow for the already-hobbled Knicks, as Anunoby had 28 points in 28 minutes of work, and apparently, the team will not have his services heading into Game 3 on Friday night. Shams Charania of The Athletic brings word that Anunoby is dealing with a hamstring strain, which will keep him sidelined for the next game.

Knicks' OG Anunoby has a left hamstring strain and is out for Game 3 vs. Pacers. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 9, 2024

Beyond Anunoby, Brunson will apparently be listed as questionable heading into Game 3.

Knicks are listing Jalen Brunson (foot) as questionable and OG Anunoby (hamstring) as out for Game 3 of Knicks-Pacers on Friday. — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) May 9, 2024

It’s unclear how much time Anunoby will miss due to the injury, but considering New York’s current injury situation — Julius Randle, Bojan Bogdanovic, and Mitchell Robinson are all out, while Brunson is obviously also carrying something — losing a player as impactful as Anunoby is a tough pill to swallow.