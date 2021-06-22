What Nneka Ogwumike’s Olympic Snub Means For Team USA

Team USA’s women’s basketball roster for the Tokyo Olympics was announced on Monday with one glaring omission. In a shocking move, Nneka Ogwumike, the 30-year-old Los Angeles Sparks star who was the WNBA’s MVP in 2016, was left off the roster. The forward suffered a left knee injury on June 3, but in five games this season has averaged 16.4 points on 58.6 percent shooting with 7.0 rebounds. She’s the only MVP not to make an Olympic roster.

“It really breaks my heart that Nneka is not on this team,” head coach Dawn Staley said, according to ESPN’s Mechelle Voelpel. “I mean, if we had to make a decision a month from now … I’m sure she would be healthy. I know this is one of the things that she wanted to do. She came to every training camp, she’s been a great voice in our training camp and our practices. We’re definitely going to miss Nneka.

“I do feel for the players who were with us the last three or four years [as part of the senior national team pool] and didn’t make the roster. It’s not anything against who they are … it’s just hard to get down to 12. Every four years we do this, and it gets more difficult.”

Ogwumike’s sister, Erica, pushed back on the idea that Nneka’s injury played a role in the decision, and her sister and Sparks teammate, Chiney, stated that “her timeline worked PERFECTLY to return to play for the Olympics.” Nneka was expected to miss four-to-six weeks with the knee sprain, which even at its latest point would’ve had her cleared by July 15. She’s suffered no set-backs since. The games are slated to begin in Tokyo on July 26.

So what happened?

Ogwumike’s absence was especially surprising because she had the resume and the extracurriculars. She won MVP for Team USA in the FIBA Olympic qualifying tournament in 2020, and also won gold medals at the FIBA World Cup in 2014 and 2018. She was also the only player of the original eight invitees except Elena Delle Donne – who is sidelined long-term due to injury – to play in Team USA’s college tour against top-ranked schools in 2019 and not make the cut. The six other participants: Sue Bird, Diana Taurasi, Skylar Diggins-Smith, Chelsea Gray, A’ja Wilson and Sylvia Fowles, did.

Every Olympic cycle, someone is snubbed from the roster. That’s the nature of having just 12 spots on a team all of the best players in the world want to compete for. Candace Parker’s cut in 2016 was especially controversial, but Ogwumike’s absence from the team is leaving a particular bad feeling for women’s basketball fans.

Regardless of how Ogwumike finishes out her career, which is already loaded with every accolade in the book including a WNBA championship, she’ll be remembered as an elite competitor and one of the game’s most important leaders. As president of the Women’s National Basketball Players’ Association, she’s overseen negotiations for the most lucrative collective bargaining agreement the league has ever seen, stood for social justice causes, and led the league’s 144 players through a “bubble” season during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ogwumike is one of the faces of women’s basketball for reasons on and off the court.

What is everyone around the league saying?

There are questions about why Ogwumike’s injury would’ve withheld her from the Olympic roster while Diana Taurasi, who has been sidelined since May 21 due to a fracture in her sternum, was still picked. It’s since been updated that Taurasi is expected to return to play on Sunday, but she’s been sidelined for a month. Could Team USA have given Ogwumike a roster spot and allowed her to bow out of the Olympics if she wasn’t ready in time?

Shortly after the announcement, Erica Ogwumike shared her thoughts on Twitter:

Nneka’s return to play was well before the Olympics, that’s not the reason. 🤷🏾‍♀️ https://t.co/OqLq7vd8RD — Erica Ogwumike (@ericaogwumikee) June 21, 2021

^^^ with a majority of the current chosen roster there. no shade to any of them chosen, i love them all… just laying out some info. but what do i know, i’m just a medical student 🤷🏾‍♀️ — Erica Ogwumike (@ericaogwumikee) June 21, 2021

Chiney followed:

✔️WNBA MVP & Champion in 2016 (last Olympic year)

✔️6x All-Star

✔️4x All-WNBA

✔️4x WNBA All-Defensive Team

✔️2x FIBA World Cup Gold Medalist

✔️ No. 1 pick & ROY

✔️Euroleague Champion

✔️WNBPA President

✔️oh, and she is one of few who went to every Team USA camp the last 5 years pic.twitter.com/iEzDduj4Kj — Chiney Ogwumike (@chiney) June 21, 2021

Then former WNBA player Devereaux Peters sounded off on the entire Team USA program:

Okay so let's talk about bum ass USA Basketball….I'm going to preface this by saying I am happy for the players that made it and I have no issues with them whatsoever. They work their butts off for that opportunity and each of them deserves their moment….. — Devereaux *casual fan* Peters (@MsPeters14) June 21, 2021

Players are sick of their shit because they constantly bs them and tell them lies and then move the goal posts come the next Olympics. Then the excuses switch up and thus the cycle continues. But it's time to air them heauxs out cuz that whole program is full of shit pic.twitter.com/iFdxU6cWe0 — Devereaux *casual fan* Peters (@MsPeters14) June 21, 2021

Let's go back to 2012. Y'all got SIX UConn players on that team and a coach who happens to be from where? Oh. Even some of my friends that played at UConn were confused af by that roster. But it's not politics right???? — Devereaux *casual fan* Peters (@MsPeters14) June 21, 2021

Then on top of that Candace Parker is playing bum minutes. I'm talking the bootiest of the booty minutes. And I don't even bang with her like that!! We have had beef for most of our careers. But let's be real. Candace. Parker. Not playing. That coach. Not politics though right? pic.twitter.com/RgUsMpXW9m — Devereaux *casual fan* Peters (@MsPeters14) June 21, 2021

Next up would mean the post player that's been busting ass in the best league in the world the last 4 years. Rookie of the year, 3x all-star, 1x All defensive team right?!?! WRONG. We're gonna take the rookie who's feet barely wet in the league….. — Devereaux *casual fan* Peters (@MsPeters14) June 21, 2021

Now it's "people expected her to be on the team cuz of what she did in college, she was so big there's no way we could've kept her off." pic.twitter.com/U8UkdWnsPl — Devereaux *casual fan* Peters (@MsPeters14) June 21, 2021

F the fact that Nneka been busting ass all this time IN THE WNBA. F the fact that it was just a continuation of what she did in college. It's not politics though right?? — Devereaux *casual fan* Peters (@MsPeters14) June 21, 2021

Okay cool so nowwww it's not the stats, it's not the next up, it's been a long time coming to 2021. And ya girl has won a championship, has won a MVP, has quite literally changed the face of the league as president of the WNBPA….THE TIME GOTTA BE NOW!!!! pic.twitter.com/hUERDlNCzy — Devereaux *casual fan* Peters (@MsPeters14) June 21, 2021

Then it's oh we weren't clear on her status. Like Court not one of the best trainers in the league. And wouldn't be SURE that Nneka was ready or clear about her status TO THE GOT DAMN OLYMPIC COMMITTEE. If they weren't clear and wanted her on the team Wouldn't. They. Just. Ask? pic.twitter.com/31Ow2LvX1r — Devereaux *casual fan* Peters (@MsPeters14) June 21, 2021

Nneka has been preparing for this for years. She is ready. BEEN READY and Y'ALL STEADY PLAYING WITH HER. And it kills me cuz she'll never say nothing, she just takes it on the chin and keeps it moving but F all that! THIS IS SOME BUTTERY BS!!!!! — Devereaux *casual fan* Peters (@MsPeters14) June 21, 2021

I'll tell you how, cuz it ain't got shit to do with basketball, it ain't got shit to do with waiting you turn, it don't got shit to do with what's the right move cuz the reality is 9 times out of 10 whoever you put on that team winning gold. — Devereaux *casual fan* Peters (@MsPeters14) June 21, 2021

It'd be one thing if they were real about their intentions, real about their reasoning, and didn't waste people's very precious time. Cuz I know for a FACT it ain't like this on the men's side. — Devereaux *casual fan* Peters (@MsPeters14) June 21, 2021

It's trash, they're trash and honestly I wouldn't be mad or surprised if players just start saying F it and passed on them all together. And quite frankly I hope they do cuz they dead ass wrong year in and year out. pic.twitter.com/QDvNFUCCRF — Devereaux *casual fan* Peters (@MsPeters14) June 21, 2021

Sparks coach Derek Fisher also expressed his frustrations, calling it “a freaking travesty.”

Coach Derek Fisher does not mince words, saying the @LASparks organization is “p*ssed” about @nnekaogwumike’s omission from U.S. Olympic team. Says the chance that she might go her career without playing for Team USA [ in Olympics ] is a “freaking travesty.” — Mechelle Voepel (@MechelleV) June 22, 2021

What happens now?

Team USA is likely to win its seventh consecutive Olympic gold. Even without Ogwumike, the team is stacked with A’ja Wilson, Breanna Stewart, Skylar Diggins-Smith, Sue Bird, Diana Taurasi, Jewell Loyd, Tina Charles, Brittney Griner, Sylvia Fowles, Napheesa Collier, and Ariel Atkins. Staley is an excellent coach and no team in the world should be able to compete USA’s talent.