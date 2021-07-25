Getty Image
Basketball Fans Gave Team USA Its Second L Of The Day After It Got Beat By France At The Olympics

The United States men’s basketball team lost its first Olympic game since 2004 on Sunday morning. Despite taking an eight-point lead into the locker room at the half, the U.S. was ice cold out of the break, opening a door for the French to pick up an 83-76 win that will invariably bring up questions about whether the Americans will be able to pull off a four-peat.

There were already some doubts about what this team could accomplish based on their struggles in the lead-up to the tournament, but the thought was that by the time the lights got bright, the United States — which did not have three of its players due to them participating in the NBA Finals during those pre-Olympic exhibitions — would elevate its game to another level. Instead, a 28-point outing by Evan Fournier, along with big games from Rudy Gobert and Nando de Colo, took down Team USA.

In the aftermath, the team found itself in an unusual position: At the butt of a whole bunch of jokes.

Plenty of folks had the same idea: It’s officially time for USA Basketball coach Gregg Popovich to call up the most accomplished player in program history.

On the flip side, some people pointed out that while France has gobs of NBA talent right now, the most exciting young player in the world will play for the team some day.

The Americans should be able to get back on track against an Iran team ranked 23rd in the world during their second game in group play, but if not, it’s safe to say basketball fans will be even more ruthless.

