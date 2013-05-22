On This Day In NBA History: The Duel – Larry Bird Vs. Dominique Wilkins

#Atlanta Hawks #Boston Celtics
05.22.13 5 years ago 2 Comments

On this day in 1988, Dominique Wilkins and Larry Bird traded haymakers during the fourth quarter of Game 7 of the 1988 Eastern Conference Semifinals. It became known as “The Duel,” one of the greatest mano-e-mano performances in playoff history. Wilkins rang up 47 points, but Bird countered with 20 of his 34 in the final quarter, pushing Boston to a two-point win and a series win.

“The basket was like a well,” Wilkins once said. “I couldn’t miss. He couldn’t miss. That’s the greatest game I’ve ever played in or seen played. It was two guys who just did not want to lose.” The teams shot a combined .588 percent from the field, the second highest mark in playoff history.

What’s the greatest one-on-one showdown in playoff history?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Atlanta Hawks#Boston Celtics
TAGSATLANTA HAWKSBOSTON CELTICSDimeMagDOMINIQUE WILKINSLarry BirdWe Reminisce

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP