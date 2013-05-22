On This Day In NBA History: The Duel – Larry Bird Vs. Dominique Wilkins

On this day in 1988, Dominique Wilkins and Larry Bird traded haymakers during the fourth quarter of Game 7 of the 1988 Eastern Conference Semifinals. It became known as “The Duel,” one of the greatest mano-e-mano performances in playoff history. Wilkins rang up 47 points, but Bird countered with 20 of his 34 in the final quarter, pushing Boston to a two-point win and a series win.

“The basket was like a well,” Wilkins once said. “I couldn’t miss. He couldn’t miss. That’s the greatest game I’ve ever played in or seen played. It was two guys who just did not want to lose.” The teams shot a combined .588 percent from the field, the second highest mark in playoff history.

What’s the greatest one-on-one showdown in playoff history?

