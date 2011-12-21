Our Top 10 Favorite Dime Magazine Covers Of All Time

In each issue this year, we took a look back at one of our favorite Dime features from the past decade and re-ran it, original design included. From Kobe Bryant‘s second cover story in Dime #22, to Kemba Walker‘s first feature as a star at Rice High School in Dime #39, we covered it all. And now, with 2011 coming to an end, we figured we’d take a look back at our favorite covers as well.
Trust us when we tell you that putting together this list was not easy, and it definitely has a slant toward nostalgia. When you’ve put out 66 – going on 67 – issues of the mag, it’s hard to choose just 10. And looking back through the archives, we can still remember each cover shoot as if it was yesterday.
With that, here are our top 10 favorite covers of all time:
The D-Wade All-American one will always be the truth
The D-Wade one was so great for lots of reasons, but especially because it was his first cover for any magazine.
I’m partial to the Paul Pierce cover. That was the first time he opened up about his stabbing incident and allowed his scars to be photographed. Big moment for him, big moment for our magazine.
And obviously I will always love the first one with A.I. For a magazine just trying to make a name for itself, I can’t tel you how big it was to get Iverson for our very first issue.
I’m not a huge Lebron fan but for some reason I loved the Olympics preview one
Loved the trip down memory lane.
Issue #23 Chris Paul was my first-ever magazine cover story as a writer. I still remember doing the initial phone interview while sitting on a metal folding chair in my studio apartment in Pullman, Wash., nervous as hell but too hungry to notice.
Issue #50 Derrick Rose allowed me to go to Chicago and visit Derrick in his old neighborhood. We aimed to do the photo shoot as early as possible in order to have the park to ourselves, but word got around the ‘hood anyway and it turned into a block party.
And my own personal Honorable Mentions:
#19 Dwyane Wade (loved the cover, plus my magnum opus Zach Randolph feature inside)
#24 Tyreke Evans (my 1st issue as a full-timer after moving to NYC, and it felt like I was seeing a real star in the making with Reke)
#9 Gary Payton (first Dime issue I’d ever seen; I’ve been hooked every since)
#30 Kevin Garnett (loved the photo of screaming KG)
#34 The Dream Team (me and Mr. Paul Rivera owned that issue cover to cover)
#48 Brandon Roy (finally got my hometown on the cover, and I got to write the story)
Screaming KG is so extreme. Love it.
The P Double cover is straight up art!
They are my 1a and 1b.
Black n white D-Wade with hand on chin and Kobe with the US flag raised are the runners up. (no idea what number they are, can just picture them in my head)
I like the first cover – it’s always best when you’re starting out and you don’t junk the cover up with a bunch of call-outs and unecessary text.
Clean.
Simple.
Bad.
I actually like the one with Kobe where he is holding the American flag. That to me is the best one.
I am surprised DIME Cover #43 didn’t make the Top 10.
[dimemag.com]
#1 shows AI doing what he normally does…looking like Capt Jack Sparrow and carrying the ball while traveling…surprised you guys didn’t catch him jacking a shot.
@Jason
that’s the cover im talking about. That Kobe cover was kinda slick. I don’t see how any of those other covers are better (especially the AI cover with him looking retarded).
Just want to give DIME mag major props for such a great basketball magazine.
I am a huge basketball fan, love and respect the game very much. Though I’m not into the lifestyle and culture that has become the basketball life, yet the game itself, as the sport that it is, is something that I truly respect and enjoy.
Furthermore I am a regular reader of your online web articles, especial SMACK, and can say that I enjoy your stories and basketball news.
I also love the way DIME demonstrates its uniqueness with it’s covers for its magazines, and truly expresses that basketball life.
Congrats DIME for 10 years
Ai is a straight thug aha & the pierce one no homo that shit is incredible
mike u gay son