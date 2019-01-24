James Harden continued his unbelievable scoring streak at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday night with a 61-point masterpiece, but it was a game filled with plenty of high drama in the closing minutes with clutch shots on both sides, as well as a bizarre blunder that nearly sunk the Rockets in the waning moments.
With just under a minute remaining, the Rockets put rookie Allonzo Trier at the free-throw line, where he knocked down three clutch freebies to put the Knicks within three at 107-104.
But on the ensuing inbounds play, P.J. Tucker had a momentary lapse when he for some reason refused to take the pass, allowing Noah Vonleh to steal it and lay it in to put New York down one.
