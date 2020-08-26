The Indiana Pacers are in the market for a new head coach. According to the statement released by the team, Nate McMillan, who has been at the helm of the franchise since 2016, has been relieved of his duties. The news comes following the team’s sweep at the hands of the Miami Heat in the NBA’s Orlando Bubble.

While McMillan has had plenty of regular season success during his time in Nap Town, accruing a 183-136 record during his time in charge, the team has struggled to make much noise in the playoffs. While Indiana has made it to the postseason all four years that he has been the coach, it has failed to make it out of the first round. Outside of one series in which they pushed LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers to seven games, every other postseason appearance has ended in a sweep.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN beings a bit of interesting news about where the team could look next. According to Woj’s reporting, the Pacers have an eye on the situation in Houston, where Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni does not have a contract beyond this year.

Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni — in the final year of his contract — will be an Indiana target should he become available, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 26, 2020

The next year is a big one for the Pacers franchise. All-Star guard Victor Oladipio can become an unrestricted free agent at the conclusion of the 2020-21 campaign. There is no word on whether that impacted the team’s decision to move on from McMillan, although it had been previously mention that rumblings about his job security have swirled “all season long.”