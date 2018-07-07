The Pacers President Says Lance Stephenson Was The Other Team’s Best Player Sometimes

For whatever reason, the Indiana Pacers have always brought out the best in Lance Stephenson. It’s the place where he evolved from malcontent to borderline All-Star, and where he found redemption after floundering around to several teams and nearly finding himself out of the league entirely.

Even at his best, Lance has always been a package deal. You have to be willing to take the good with the bad, and in free agency this summer, the Pacers clearly decided that the payoff wasn’t sufficient to keep him around any longer, so they decided to decline his option for next season, which was worth about $4.3 million.

And although he certainly had some nice things to say about him on the way out the door, Pacers president Kevin Pritchard also acknowledged just how frustrating it could be to have Lance on the floor sometimes.

