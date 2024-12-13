The Pacers And Heat Agreed To A Trade That Can’t Happen Until Sunday

The unofficial start of the NBA’s trade season is Dec. 15, as it’s the day that players who signed free agent deals in the offseason are eligible to be traded. This year, Bobby Marks of ESPN noted that there are 85 such players, and while we have a few days until those dudes can get moved, on Friday afternoon, we learned that two teams agreed to a trade that can’t go through until Sunday.

According to Shams Charania of ESPN, the Indiana Pacers have found a backup center to join their rotation after a pretty unfortunate spate of injuries: Thomas Bryant of the Miami Heat. Because Bryant joined Miami as an unrestricted free agent this past summer, the trade can’t officially happen for a few more days, meaning Indiana will have to play Friday night’s game against the Philadelphia 76ers waiting for this to formally happen.

Bryant has sporadically played over the last two seasons, both of which came as a member of the Heat. There should be an opportunity for ample playing time in Indiana, though, as the team has needed some help to consistently spell Myles Turner after both Isaiah Jackson and James Wiseman suffered torn achilles tendons. On the year, Bryant has averaged 4.1 points and 3.2 rebounds in 11.5 minutes per game, and can now spend the next few days checking out Zillow listing in Indianapolis before he gets up there.