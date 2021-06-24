The Pacers Will Bring Back Rick Carlisle As Head Coach

Rick Carlisle has a new job one week after he stepped away from his role as the head coach of the Dallas Mavericks. According to Tim MacMahon and Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Carlisle will head back to one of his old stomping grounds and become the next head coach of the Indiana Pacers.

Sources: The Pacers are hiring Rick Carlisle as head coach. He will sign a 4-year, $29 million contract. — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) June 24, 2021

Pacers worked quietly and quickly to get a deal done with Rick Carlisle. Team had planned to start interviews with several candidates in Chicago this week. Carlisle was a top assistant to Larry Bird early in his coaching career with Pacers. https://t.co/Hf1POaqEFp — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 24, 2021

Carlisle has a lengthy history with the organization. While he never suited up for them during his playing career, he served as an assistant coach from 1997-2000 and, following his stint as the head coach of the Detroit Pistons, returned to Nap Town as head coach from 2003-07. He went 181-147 during his tenure at the helm of the Pacers, including a 61-win campaign in his first season, but was fired after going 35-47 during his final year.

Eventually, Carlisle took over the Mavericks, where he served as the head coach for the last 13 season. He coached the team to its only championship in franchise history in 2011. For his career, Carlisle has accrued an 836-689 record, and away from the court, he serves as the president of the National Basketball Coaches Association.

The Pacers’ job came open for the second time in two years following the franchise’s decision to fire head coach Nate Bjorkgren after one season. Last year, Indiana went 34-38 and failed to parlay an appearance in the play-in tournament into a playoff berth.