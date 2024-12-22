Two of the faces of women’s college basketball are going head-to-head on Saturday evening. JuJu Watkins and the seventh-ranked USC Trojans will make their way to Connecticut to play Paige Bueckers and the fourth-ranked UConn Huskies in one of the most highly-anticipated games of the season. It has all the makings of one of the best games we’ll watch this regular season, and before things tip off, Watkins and Bueckers are going to take a moment to celebrate women’s sports and debut a special sneaker.

In conjunction with Nike and TOGETHXR, the two stars were scheduled to meet at center court in a unifying moment that recognizes women’s sports and those who have helped them become increasingly popular. And both will have a special pair of sneakers, the TOGETHXR Everyone Watches Women’s Sports (EWWS) G.T. Hustle 3, on their feet, with the Trojans and the Huskies wearing colorways inspired by their respective programs.

Both teams will enter Saturday’s game with a 10-1 record, with each squad losing to Notre Dame. Bueckers, the projected No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft, is averaging 20.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, 4.0 assists, and 2.1 steals in 29.9 minutes per game. Watkins, meanwhile, should end up being one of the favorites to go with the top overall pick in 2027, and does a little bit of everything for USC, as she’s putting up 24.7 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 2.5 steals, and 1.9 blocks a night.