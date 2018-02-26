Getty Image

It’s been almost two weeks since a gunman at a South Florida high school took the lives of 17 students and injured dozens others. The school, Stoneman Douglas, is about an hour north of Miami on the Florida turnpike.

Over the weekend, the Miami Heat returned from their road trip for their first home game since the shooting, and before tip-off against the visiting Grizzlies, they held a tribute at center court honoring the victims.

On Sunday, Dwyane Wade, who returned to the team at the trade deadline, received news that one of the victims, Joaquin Oliver, had been buried in one of his Heat jerseys. Wade was emotional learning of this on Twitter, and later expounded on his thoughts to the media following practice on Monday.