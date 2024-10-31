The Indiana Pacers got off to a bit of a bumpy start to the 2024-25 NBA season, as the team found itself on a 3-game losing streak before knocking off the Boston Celtics in overtime on Wednesday night. It’s not ideal for a team that has aspirations of making it back to the Eastern Conference Finals, but it’s still very early in the season, and as we saw last year, when this team gets hot, they can take it to anyone.

Their best player to this point has been Pascal Siakam, who has looked like the exact sort of star forward the team envisioned when they acquired him midway through last season and especially after they handed him a lucrative contract extension this summer. And with the Pacers having an off night on Thursday before a matchup with the Pelicans in New Orleans on Friday, Siakam decided to have a little fun away from the court by dressing up for Halloween as Andre 3000 in the video for “Hey Ya!”

It is an absolutely fantastic costume, but Siakam wanted to take things a step farther. Not only did he dress up like 3 Stacks, he actually recreated a portion of the iconic music video.

Halloween isn’t necessarily a competition among NBA players or anything like that, but it is always fun to see the lengths guys will go to in order to have the most elaborate costume. I think we can safely say that, as of this point, Siakam has set the bar pretty high for the best costume in the league this year.