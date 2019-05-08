Getty Image

TORONTO — The most fun aspect of the Raptors this season hasn’t been Kawhi Leonard strangling opponents to death on both ends of the floor, nor has it been Kyle Lowry doing all the Kyle Lowry Things™ that have made him a legend in the 6, nor has it been the way every single role player has perfectly fit into their myriad of roles en route to the squad turning into the sort of juggernaut that Masai Ujiri envisioned when he traded away perhaps the most beloved player in franchise history over the summer.

With all due, and earned, respect to those things, it’s been the never-ending development of Pascal Siakam into a superstar in the making. The Philadelphia 76ers would probably disagree that this has been fun, but after Tuesday night, there’s no doubt that they agree that the 25-year-old Cameroonian is something special.

Siakam was masterful during Toronto’s Game 5 bludgeoning of Philadelphia, relentlessly attacking on both ends of the floor. Whether it was a collection of drives to the rim in which his physicality proved too much for the Sixers, or his tenacious defense that isn’t Kawhi-esque but can be awfully close, Siakam was the best player on the floor in a 125-89 Game 5 mollywhopping.

“I think I’m getting better, but then I understand that I have to be aggressive,” Siakam said after the game. “I can’t be passive. What makes me dangerous is the fact that I’m aggressive. I play fast. I got to keep that. Sometimes when you have an injury, you tend to think a lot, and want to choose your spots. It kind of like, it takes away from your aggressiveness. I think me tonight, just going out there and being who I am, and not thinking about being injured.”