Pass The Mic: Top 5 Rule Changes For College Basketball

With March Madness upon us, and Selection Sunday just a week and a half away, the Dime office is starting to get excited. I mean, on any given Thursday you could see someone show up in face paint carrying a cardboard cutout of D-Fense, but now there’s a reason. With this in mind, we reached out to Bounce contributor and college basketball fanatic Trevor Kapp to lay out the Top 5 rule changes he’d like to see for college basketball. Enjoy!
I’m about as big a college basketball fan as anyone I know. Don’t get me wrong, I like the NBA, but there’s nothing better than watching maturing players compete for maniacal coaches in sacred venues.
And yet, as intriguing as college ball can be, there are a few rules that
absolutely have to be changed. In addition to the elimination of the
possession arrow, which should be Constitutionally outlawed, here are five modifications that would make the college game even more intriguing.
1. Technical fouls shouldn’t also count as personal fouls.
Case and point: the Washington-UConn tournament game in 2006. Washington is in control of the game before Brandon Roy is whistled for his third personal early in the second half. A second later, Roy and Rudy Gay start chirping at each other and are given double techs. Because of this ridiculous rule, Roy picks up his fourth personal and has to sit on the bench as UConn comes back and eventually wins. Emotions run high in college ball. Two free throws after a tech are enough. Don’t punish the player or the team any more.
2. Decrease the number of official timeouts.
I understand there are TV contracts, but an official timeout every four
minutes can really take away from a game’s rhythm. Add on team timeouts, and we’re seeing more Geico ads than game action. Two official stoppages each half instead would makes games flow a lot more smoothly, and it would force coaches to become more judicious with their TOs. Make it happen.
3. Advance the ball to the other end after a timeout in the last two
minutes.
The NBA has it, and I absolutely love this rule. Of course, this would put
an end to plays like Christian Laettner‘s turnaround and Bryce Drew‘s three, but for every time plays like that happen, it seems like the other team just bats the ball down 100 times. Think about how much more we’d get to here Gus Johnson lose his mind if teams could advance the ball to the other end in the last two minutes.
4. Resetting the 10-second count after a timeout.
Just an awful rule. Louisville will put relentless pressure on a team in
the backcourt, and with one second left to get it over, the team takes a
timeout. It’s then given another 10 seconds to advance the ball. Doing this takes away from great defensive efforts. Should the shot clock be reset if a team takes a timeout with one second left on it? I don’t think so.
5. Insert a restricted area.
It seems like Jay Bilas complains about this every game, and he’s almost always right. How many times have you seen a guard make a great move to the basket and sink a layup through a lot of contact, all to have it taken away because some 6-10 stiff gets rewarded for standing directly under the net? The NBA has it, and it’s extremely effective. Time to bring this to the collegiate level.
What do you think? What rule changes would you like to see in college basketball?
College ball is perfect the way it is “If it’s not broken”
how about get rid of that stupid possession arrow!
Ban people from saying its better than the NBA. Or ban people who say its better than the NBA from talking.
Only Duke benefits from the “guy under the basket charge”.
Seriously, watch how much of a joke the calls are this Saturday when they play UNC this Saturday. Luckily the ACC tourney is held at a somewhat neutral site.
Duke gets every 50/50 call possible at Cameron. Another thing they should institute at Cameron is how close the student section can put their hands to a player taking the ball out.
I’d like to see the jumpball return also, but at least they stopped resetting the shotclock on a kicked ball, man was that dumb.
I’m with Heckler. College needs jump balls not possession arrows. Other than that I’m good with college ball especially the not advancing the ball rule. I think that’s the one thing that makes colleg basketball endings that much crazier.
i agree with the technicals as personals reasoning. but it also needs to be that you are ejected after two techs. i find it idiotic that it can take 3 t’s to get tossed. because of this i actually support the tech-as-foul rule until the tech rule is changed first.
at least they moved the 3 pt line back, that was getting ridiculous
Get rid of 1 and done.
Poppi Gee has the only rule that should change…
But it should just be modified not taken out all together.
I never understood why the NCAA used the possesion arrow in the Tournament. I know they use it for time purposes and speeding up game, but in the tournament? Come on, its the best postseason in sports, no ones gonna complain if games are 10-15 minutes longer.
As for offensive fouls, they need the clearly designated half circle marker like in the NBA. It makes it such an easier call for refs and takes out the emotion of any given play.
Also and infractions from storming the court should be banned ONLY IF the team that loses is in the top ten, and the winning team is unranked. Highly unlikely and unrealistic, but just something I would love to see.
Just add a jumpball and get rid of announcers who are 55+ and still excited to see teenagers play ball
Can we stop pretending that this is about students who play a little ball between classes? This is a business where everyone is getting rich, but there’s a federal inquisition if somebody buys a cheeseburger for a player.
i hate the possesion arrow rule
How about making the three point arc NBA distance. Let’s expose those 3 point shooters and their range. And same time give a little more room for mid range guys to operate.
Great college 3 point shooters like Salim Stoudemire and J.J. Redick struggle in the NBA because all they can do is shoot from college distance.
I agree with the three point line idea too RC, it just makes sense. But to say that Salim or JJ dont have NBA range is crazy. Yea maybe they struggle at the next level but thats because of other factors (size, speed, system etc.) but dudes can shoot lights out at any range. They rarely took shots close to the three point line in college. But back to your point, the NBA 3 line in college would really negate “fringe” shooters who realistically belong within 10-15 feet range, not chucking threes.
Try telling rule change number 2 to C-Webb and watch him cry.
#3 – “Ban people from saying its better than the NBA. Or ban people who say its better than the NBA from talking.”
I guess you gotta ban me then. :)
I enjoy watching the collegiate game more than NBA games, especially March Madness. Reason being the atmosphere is amazing with the bands and the student body in the stands. Who doesn’t love tourney time? One-loss you’re out. It’s so exciting! Generally speaking, the kids are more passionate about the game than most NBA players. These kids CHOSE their schools and are playing for something so they’re no question they want to be there. On the other side, some NBA players don’t look like they’re interested in being there. (ie. Kirilenko having vacation plans a week after a game 7 in 2008. Absolutely ridiculous) Win or lose, the NBAers still collect the paycheck.
Don’t get me wrong, I love the NBA but when March rolls around I can’t bother league watching league games.
They should change the foul limit from 5 fouls to 6 fouls