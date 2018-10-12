Getty Image

Pat Riley and the Miami Heat want Jimmy Butler, but apparently they don’t agree with what he’s worth, according to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Long thought to be the favorites for the disgruntled guard, talks between the Heat and Timberwolves reportedly cooled earlier this week.

Part of that report included the tidbit that an upset Riley used some foul language about negotiations with Timberwolves president Tom Thibodeau, who is not among those in Minnesota who actually want to trade Butler in the first place.

According to a report, Riley called Thibodeau a “motherf*ucker” during the talks, and that rumor had enough merit, or perhaps generated enough buzz, that the Heat and Riley himself had to issue a statement denying such a word were uttered. The statement, in and of itself, is stupendous because, well, it just ends in the middle of things.