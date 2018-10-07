Getty Image

Jimmy Butler is still on the Minnesota Timberwolves despite the fact that he’d really like to spend the 2018-19 NBA season elsewhere. Butler reportedly submitted a trade request last month, but since then, the Timberwolves just haven’t moved their All-NBA guard. The reasons why range from “their asking price is insanely high,” to “Tom Thibodeau wants to convince him to stick around,” to “the front office and ownership aren’t quite on the same page.”

Amid all of this, one team has stuck out as the most likely trade partner for Butler: the Miami Heat. Butler has reportedly expressed a desire to play for Miami, and the Heat are motivated to make a trade work. Minnesota, meanwhile, still hasn’t moved him, and on Sunday morning, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported that their desire to get as much back as possible kept a trade from happening in recent days.

ESPN Sources: Minnesota-Miami talks escalated close to a Jimmy Butler deal over weekend – only to see trade fall apart. Minnesota shared Butler’s medical info with Miami, owners were involved and sides prepared to finalize. Minnesota pushed for more, talks fractured. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 7, 2018

Wojnarowski also reported that the Timberwolves are kind of relying on the Heat to be a trade partner right now, because the rest of the market for Butler has dried up.